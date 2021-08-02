Top QB prospect Quinn Ewers skipping senior year to enroll at Ohio State

Ohio State landed the top quarterback recruit in the Class of 2022 when Quinn Ewers flipped from Texas to sign with the Buckeyes last October. As it turns out, they will not have to wait any longer to get him on campus.

Ewers announced in a lengthy statement on Monday that he will forego his senior season at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas to enroll at Ohio State. The 18-year-old said he made the decision because Texas is one of the states that does not allow high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

“Over the past few weeks, following Texas’ UIL informing me I would be prohibited from profiting off my own name, image and likeness, I’ve taken time to think about what lies ahead of me, both in the short- and long-term,” Ewers wrote. “It’s unfortunate I’ve found myself in this situation, as my preference would have been to complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with the teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside the past three years.”

You can read the full statement below:

As Ewers mentioned, he has to complete just one more core class to earn his high school degree. Ohio State camp starts this week, and he was initially planning to enroll in January. He recently revealed that he was contemplating skipping his senior season due to numerous offers he has from companies that want to work with him.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Ewers is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for 2022. He threw for 6,445 yards and 73 touchdowns in two seasons as Southlake Carroll’s starter. He will have a chance to compete for Ohio State’s starting job as a freshman.