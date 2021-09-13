Here is how much money Clay Helton is owed in contract buyout

Clay Helton was fired by USC on Monday, but he is not leaving the program empty-handed.

Helton had two full years left on the 5-year contract extension he signed in Feb. 2018. He is owed more than $10 million by the program.

Clay Helton had two full years remaining on his deal after this one. He's expected to be owed more than $10 million in buyout money. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2021

That is some good money.

Of course, any future salary Helton earns through other jobs will count against the buyout money. But the Trojans have hefty obligations to pay out to Helton over the next few years.

The big question now is whom USC will hire to replace Helton following some mediocrity since 2018. Here is a look at some potential candidates for the job.