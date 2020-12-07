Clemson credited with classy gesture after win over Virginia Tech

Clemson’s football program is being credited with a classy gesture after their win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers beat the Hokies 45-10 in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday to improve to 9-1. After their win, the football team kept things respectful. The Virginia Tech Grounds Crew thanked Clemson for leaving the visiting team locker room clean and in great shape. Clemson even stacked the chairs that were set up for their postgame meal.

Just a quick thank you to the Clemson University Football Team for leaving the visiting team locker room clean and in great shape after the game. Also thanks for stacking the chairs we set up for your post-game meal. Class Act. — VT Grounds Crew (@VT_groundscrew) December 6, 2020

These things matter and do not go unnoticed. Things like this may seem small but make a big difference and show why Dabo Swinney’s program is so successful.

Whether it was the players or team’s equipment managers who helped do this, some people with Clemson know how to respect others and be considerate.