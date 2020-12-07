 Skip to main content
Clemson credited with classy gesture after win over Virginia Tech

December 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dabo Swinney

Clemson’s football program is being credited with a classy gesture after their win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers beat the Hokies 45-10 in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday to improve to 9-1. After their win, the football team kept things respectful. The Virginia Tech Grounds Crew thanked Clemson for leaving the visiting team locker room clean and in great shape. Clemson even stacked the chairs that were set up for their postgame meal.

These things matter and do not go unnoticed. Things like this may seem small but make a big difference and show why Dabo Swinney’s program is so successful.

Whether it was the players or team’s equipment managers who helped do this, some people with Clemson know how to respect others and be considerate.

