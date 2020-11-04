Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei has funny reason for blocking dad on Twitter

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has a funny reason for blocking his dad on Twitter.

Uiagalelei is Clemson’s starting quarterback while Trevor Lawrence is out due to COVID-19. He played in the team’s win over Boston College on Saturday and is set to start in the team’s big game on Saturday at Notre Dame.

Uiagalelei met with the media on Monday and one subject that came up was his parents. The freshman quarterback shared why he has his dad blocked on Twitter.

According to a tweet from The State’s Matt Connolly, DJ said he has had his dad, “Big Dave,” blocked on Twitter since high school. The reason is “Big Dave” is such a big cheerleader and DJ doesn’t want it going to his head.

“Sometimes, he can be over the top,” Uiagalelei said.

Big Dave has been shown on TV during games and is known for being quite a cheerleader. DJ says that he is more like his mother, who is more low-key.

So far this season, Uiagalelei has passed for 444 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed for three TDs. He has some big fans in the media as well.