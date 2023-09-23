Clemson fans not happy with Dabo Swinney’s postgame comments

Clemson fans were not happy with Dabo Swinney over the coach’s comments following the team’s 31-24 overtime loss to Florida State on Saturday.

The Tigers’ offense was mediocre again, at least based on the standards fans were used to seeing when Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence were serving as the program’s quarterback. Despite that, the Tigers had a chance to take the lead late, but they missed a field goal with two minutes left that would have broken a tie.

In overtime, Clemson allowed a touchdown on FSU’s second play, while the Tigers threw an incompletion on 4th-and-1, failing to move the sticks.

The loss dropped Clemson to 2-2.

Swinney talked after the loss and said he didn’t have an answer for what’s going wrong.

“It breaks my heart where we are, I wish I could say why. All I know is we’ve got a lot of good days ahead. And I believe that,” Swinney said, via Grace Raynor.

Swinney continuing to think positively is nice. But saying he wish he knew why things we’re not going great will frustrate the fans who want answers.

“I wish I could say why”…befuddling comments from the man in charge. Take a look in the mirror dude. — Allan (@Abroham22) September 23, 2023

He's the reason we lost. — Shelli Post (@PostShelli) September 23, 2023

Clemson’s 2-2 start is actually familiar for the program’s fans. Just two years ago they began 2-2 before finishing 10-3 and ranked 14th in the country. The difference is their two losses that season were against Georgia and at NC State, not at Duke and home to Florida State.

This season’s Clemson team has a lot of improving to do.