Clemson fan’s reaction to missed field goal goes viral

A Clemson fan’s reaction to the team’s big missed field goal late in their 31-24 overtime loss to Florida State on Saturday went viral.

Clemson and FSU were tied at 24 with under two minutes left at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The Tigers had the ball at the FSU 12 and opted to try a 29-yard field goal on 4th-and-10.

Graduate student kicker Jonathan Weitz hooked the kick wide to the left.

"What would've been a Hollywood ending…"- Greg McElroy "Well, the writers are on strike."- Sean McDonough https://t.co/G2YYVMCZVG pic.twitter.com/0FXzbzDC9f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2023

One Clemson fan’s reaction said it all.

Clemson fan can't believe it after the missed kick against Florida State. pic.twitter.com/cNCfNczZBD — Zak (@CaramelPhd) September 23, 2023

Clemson’s defense held up and stuffed Florida State, forcing a turnover on downs with just 12 seconds left in regulation. The game went to overtime where the Seminoles won 31-24.

The fan later became a meme:

This Clemson fan must not have the most experience with college kickers pic.twitter.com/QukFWxKuhl — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) September 23, 2023

Clemson fan heard the Disco Turkeys are taking away an NL East spot from the Nats or Mets pic.twitter.com/BY1INnJFYB — Carolina Disco Turkeys (@discoturkeys) September 23, 2023

Weitz went 1/2 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points in the game. The field goal was the first of his career.