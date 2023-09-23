 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 23, 2023

Clemson fan’s reaction to missed field goal goes viral

September 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Clemson fan with mouth open

A Clemson fan’s reaction to the team’s big missed field goal late in their 31-24 overtime loss to Florida State on Saturday went viral.

Clemson and FSU were tied at 24 with under two minutes left at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The Tigers had the ball at the FSU 12 and opted to try a 29-yard field goal on 4th-and-10.

Graduate student kicker Jonathan Weitz hooked the kick wide to the left.

One Clemson fan’s reaction said it all.

Clemson’s defense held up and stuffed Florida State, forcing a turnover on downs with just 12 seconds left in regulation. The game went to overtime where the Seminoles won 31-24.

The fan later became a meme:

Weitz went 1/2 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points in the game. The field goal was the first of his career.

Article Tags

Clemson FansClemson Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus