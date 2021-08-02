Clemson, Florida State also looking to join SEC?

Texas and Oklahoma have begun the process of leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, and two more of the nation’s top athletic programs may be feeling left out.

Marc Ryan of WYRD radio in South Carolina says he has been told by a “reliable source” that both Clemson and Florida State have reached out to the SEC about potentially joining the conference. The SEC may not want the two schools, however.

Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don't bring what Oklahoma+Texas do. Notre Dame is the only "free agent" left that would "add to the pot." — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) August 2, 2021

The SEC will have 16 teams when Texas and Oklahoma join, which will likely be in 2025. The Big 12 is going to be in terrible shape when the realignment happens, hence why officials are reportedly considering merging with another Power Five conference.

Clemson is one of the top football schools in the country, so losing them would obviously be devastating for the ACC. We tend to doubt it will happen, as leaving the ACC might make it more difficult for Clemson to get into the College Football Playoff like they do seemingly every year. Though, now that the first domino has fallen, you never know what might happen.