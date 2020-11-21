This is why Clemson-Florida State was abruptly postponed Saturday

Clemson’s scheduled game against Florida State was abruptly postponed less than four hours before Saturday’s scheduled kickoff. We’re starting to get the reasons behind the unexpected decision.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, a Clemson backup offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The lineman had practiced all week, including Friday, and had begun to show symptoms of the virus. That led Florida State to grow concerned that he had possibly been contagious and spread the virus to other Clemson offensive linemen who did not yet know it but could spread it to Florida State players.

In addition, the Seminoles feared that playing Clemson in light of that positive would send a bad message and make them look hypocritical. The team has held its players to strict standards to prevent any positive tests. Florida State has not had any players or staff test positive since coach Mike Norvell did in September.

Both Clemson and Florida State have an open date on Dec. 12. The game could be made up at that point.