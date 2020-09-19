 Skip to main content
Mike Norvell will not coach against Miami after testing positive for coronavirus

September 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mike Norvell

Florida State coach Mike Norvell will not coach the team’s next game after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Norvell said he was surprised by the positive test and was isolated from his family. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen would coach in Norvell’s absence.

The Seminoles are off this weekend and are scheduled to play at Miami next Saturday. Florida State athletic director David Coburn said contact tracing is underway, and at the moment, there was no reason to believe that game was in jeopardy.

Norvell is in his first season as Florida State coach, having moved from Memphis after last season. His tenure is off to a rocky start. He had some issues with players during offseason workouts, and lost his debut to Georgia Tech last week.

