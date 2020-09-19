Mike Norvell will not coach against Miami after testing positive for coronavirus

Florida State coach Mike Norvell will not coach the team’s next game after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Norvell said he was surprised by the positive test and was isolated from his family. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen would coach in Norvell’s absence.

Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID and won’t coach this week pic.twitter.com/HnIKyrapn7 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 19, 2020

The Seminoles are off this weekend and are scheduled to play at Miami next Saturday. Florida State athletic director David Coburn said contact tracing is underway, and at the moment, there was no reason to believe that game was in jeopardy.

FSU AD David Coburn says Norvell is isolated, contact tracing is underway. We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been. "At this point, based on our testing this week, we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 19, 2020

Norvell is in his first season as Florida State coach, having moved from Memphis after last season. His tenure is off to a rocky start. He had some issues with players during offseason workouts, and lost his debut to Georgia Tech last week.