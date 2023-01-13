Clemson set to hire major offensive coordinator

The Clemson Tigers on Thursday fired one offensive coordinator, and that’s probably because they have a top-notch replacement ready.

Tiger Illustrated’s Larry Williams reported Thursday afternoon that Clemson had fired Brandon Streeter after just one year on the job.

Not long after reporting about Streeter’s firing, multiple reporters said the Tigers were set to hire Garrett Riley as their new offensive coordinator.

Riley, 33, is the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Garrett played quarterback at Texas Tech (2008-2009) and Stephen F. Austin (2010) before beginning his coaching career.

Riley coached for two seasons at East Carolina, where Lincoln was also an offensive coach. Garrett then spent three seasons at Kansas (2016-2018) and one at Appalachian State (2019). In 2020, he landed his first offensive coordinator job, as Sonny Dykes hired him to be his OC and quarterbacks coach at SMU. Riley coached under Dykes at SMU for two seasons and then followed him to TCU for the same position.

Under Riley and Dykes, TCU averaged 38.8 points per game, which was 9th in the country. In 2021, SMU’s offense under Riley and Dykes averaged 38.4 points per game, which was 10th in the country.

TCU’s offense sputtered in the CFP chamionship game against Georgia, but they were pretty dynamite the rest of the season.