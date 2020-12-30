Clemson play-caller Tony Elliott to miss Ohio State game due to COVID-19

Clemson is headed to New Orleans on Wednesday for its upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Ohio State, but the Tigers are leaving a very important member of their coaching staff back in South Carolina.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will not be available for Friday night’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, the team has announced.

Elliott calls offensive plays for Clemson, so his absence is significant. The College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Tigers and Buckeyes is expected to be a high-scoring affair with top quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields facing off.

Elliott’s absence is one of several storylines to monitor leading up to Friday’s game. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said multiple times that he does not believe Ohio State deserves to be in the playoff, and he ranked them shockingly low in his final coaches’ poll of the season.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day then hinted this week that he believes Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables steals signals from opponents.

While he may still be able to help Clemson prepare depending on whether or not he is ill, Elliott will be missed by the Tigers on Friday.