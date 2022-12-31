 Skip to main content
Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl

December 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dabo Swinney with hands on his hips

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made a freshman mistake just before halftime of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night.

The Tigers missed three straight field goals during the first half and fell behind 14-0 before finally getting on the board. They were down 14-3 just before halftime and had a chance for more points, but Klubnik made a mistake.

Clemson had 3rd-and-10 at the Vols 13 with 10 seconds left and no timeouts left. Klubnik was under pressure and took off running up the middle. He was tackled for a short gain, and time ran out.

Klubnik should have thrown the ball away to give his team a shot for a short field goal, but his mental error cost his team three potential points.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was seen bringing Klubnik in for a talk right after that play.

That was the kind of game it was for Clemson. They spent a good part of the game down by two scores. Klubnik went 30/54 for 320 yards and 2 interceptions. He rushed for 51 yards and a score.

Clemson finished the season 11-3. They went 9-0 against ACC teams and 0-2 against SEC teams.

Cade KlubnikClemson Football
