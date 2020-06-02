Ex-Clemson DL Shaq Lawson not surprised about Danny Pearman situation

Former Clemson defensive lineman Shaq Lawson says he always was suspicious of Tigers assistant coach Danny Pearman.

Pearman on Tuesday apologized after a former Tigers player outed him for using the N-word during a 2017 practice. The former Clemson walk-on who publicized the incident over Twitter said Pearman was able to escape without any repercussions and without issuing an apology to the team. Pearman was said to have been dealt with by coach Dabo Swinney privately.

Lawson, who played at Clemson from 2013-2015 but was in the NFL before the 2017 incident, said on Twitter that he was suspicious of Pearman.

“Damn I always had that feeling about the same coach. Smh only f— with you when make plays for them,” Lawson said on Twitter, in a comment edited for profanity.

Lawson was drafted No. 16 overall by the Bills in 2016 and has had 16.5 sacks with them during his four-year career. He had 20 sacks in three seasons at Clemson.

Pearman is an Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach/Special Teams Coordinator for Clemson and has been on their staff since 2008.