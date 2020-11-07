 Skip to main content
Clemson broke usual procedure with visit to Notre Dame Stadium

November 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Clemson Tigers broke their usual procedure by making a visit to Notre Dame Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers are in South Bend, Ind. for their game against the Fighting Irish on Saturday. They decided to stop by the stadium a day early to check it out.

Clemson usually doesn’t visit an opponent’s stadium before a game, but they decided to this time because it’s a new environment for the team.

Notre Dame had to alter its original schedule that featured games against teams from conferences that initially canceled the fall season. They were effectively incorporated into the ACC for the season, which led to Clemson’s first visit to Notre Dame since 1979. That explains why they wanted to check out the stadium ahead of the game.

