Coastal Carolina celebrates win with Joey Chestnut eating competition

Nobody does celebrations better than Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers defeated Texas State 35-21 on Saturday to improve to 9-2 this season. Quarterback Grayson McCall put on a show with 319 yards and five touchdown passes.

After the game, the Chanticleers put on an even better show. They had champion eater Joey Chestnut take on a few of their players in a pizza-eating competition.

Chestnut won of course, but Charles Ouverson and Silas Kelly at least gave him a decent run.

Didn’t think when I woke up that I would compete against @joeyjaws in an eating contest. Thankful for @CoastalFootball and all the memories we have made together as a family. What a great win today for a bunch of guys who have given their all for this program. Chants up. pic.twitter.com/RcEKntImLY — Charles Ouverson (@OuversonCharles) November 20, 2021

Coastal Carolina had a breakthrough season last year, going 11-1. Jamey Chadwell is proving that wasn’t a fluke as his team is 9-2 this season. They face South Alabama next week with a chance to earn consecutive double-digit win seasons.