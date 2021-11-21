 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 20, 2021

Coastal Carolina celebrates win with Joey Chestnut eating competition

November 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joey Chestnut eats pizza

Nobody does celebrations better than Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers defeated Texas State 35-21 on Saturday to improve to 9-2 this season. Quarterback Grayson McCall put on a show with 319 yards and five touchdown passes.

After the game, the Chanticleers put on an even better show. They had champion eater Joey Chestnut take on a few of their players in a pizza-eating competition.

Chestnut won of course, but Charles Ouverson and Silas Kelly at least gave him a decent run.

Coastal Carolina had a breakthrough season last year, going 11-1. Jamey Chadwell is proving that wasn’t a fluke as his team is 9-2 this season. They face South Alabama next week with a chance to earn consecutive double-digit win seasons.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus