Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell got funny advice about facing BYU

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have been put in the difficult position of having to prepare for BYU on short notice. Coach Jamey Chadwell started to understand just how difficult that position is after talking to a few of his colleagues.

Chadwell shared a funny story Thursday about how he reached out to staffers from fellow Sun Belt schools Texas State and Troy, both of whom played BYU earlier in the season. Those schools lost by a combined 100-21, and both staffers were pretty blunt when telling Chadwell what to expect.

Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell says he phoned staff members at the two Sun Belt teams that played #BYU (Texas State & Troy). Those teams lost by a combined 100-21 score. One told him: "Do you know what you're getting into?" The other: "Do the opposite of everything we did." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2020

Fair enough, then. BYU remains unbeaten and in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Coastal Carolina will understand exactly what they’re up against.

The game Coastal Carolina originally had scheduled this week was probably a touch easier. Still, it would be quite the resume win if they could pull this off.