New timeline revealed for potential College Football Playoff expansion

College Football Playoff expansion talks fell apart earlier this year, but there remains determination to revisit the topic. That will happen soon, with possible changes not that far off.

College Football Playoff executives intend to give conference commissioners guidance on possible expansion in the coming weeks, according to Ross Dellenger of SI. Mississippi State president and CFP Board of Managers chair Mark Keenum said the “hope” is to see an agreement on a new playoff format by next summer.

“I hope we can get something done within a year,” Keenum told Dellenger.

That does not mean we will have a new playoff format implemented by this time in 2023. It does, however, mean that we could have some clarity on the CFP’s future by that point.

Efforts to expand the playoff fell apart in February, effectively locking the current format in through 2025. After that, there is an opening for change. The biggest hurdles may not have to do with any specific schools or conferences, but the NCAA’s existing bowl games and television considerations.

One thing that is clear is that there is momentum toward expanding the playoff, though some high-profile names continue to be reluctant to back it.