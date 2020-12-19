Report: College Football Playoff semifinal likely to be moved from Pasadena

The chances of the College Football Playoff semifinal game being played in Pasadena appear to be decreasing quickly.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, it is “almost certain” that the semifinal game that was to take place at the Rose Bowl will be moved. The only lingering question seems to be whether it will take place in Pasadena at all or be moved out of state.

Farmer says those close to the discussions have said the idea of playing the game in Pasadena “has lost steam,” with state health officials refusing to allow 400-500 spectators to attend an event. That would prohibit friends and family of players from attending, which is a major sticking point for programs.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is a potential alternate site. However, it’s not a sure thing, as that stadium is slated to host the Cotton Bowl just two days before the scheduled playoff game.

NCAA officials have been preparing for this possibility for some time now. With the game less than two weeks away, the decision will have to be made quickly.