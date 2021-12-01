Major college quarterback enters transfer portal

Spencer Rattler has some competition when it comes to the most intriguing quarterback in the transfer portal.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has entered the transfer portal. The news about Haener entering the portal comes the same day that his coach at Fresno State, Kalen DeBoer, was introduced as Washington’s new head coach.

DeBoer commented on Haener’s status when talking with the media Tuesday and said it was up to Haener to decide where to go.

Kalen DeBoer says it's "pretty clear" Jake Haener would be eligible if he opted to transfer. Says it's up to him to decide what's next for him. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 30, 2021

It doesn’t take much to connect the dots regarding Haener’s transfer.

Both the Fresno Bee and 247 Sports say Haener is expected to transfer back to Washington, where he began his career.

Haener, who is from Danville, Calif., redshirted at Washington in 2017. In 2018, he served as Jake Browning’s backup the year Browning struggled. Haener lost the battle for Washington’s starting job in 2019 to Jacob Eason. He then sat out the 2019 season due to transfer rules before making his Bulldogs debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Haener still has another year of eligibility left.

Haener passed for 3,810 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions for Fresno State this season. He has passed for 46 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 18 career games for Fresno State. The Bulldogs went 12-6 in those games.

Photo: Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) warms up before a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports