Colorado coach Tim Brewster had players so fired up during first team meeting

Colorado Buffaloes coach Tim Brewster had his players so fired up during his first team meeting.

Well Off Media on Monday shared a video on YouTube of Deion Sanders’ first meeting with Colorado. Sanders had all of his staff members introduce themselves to the team.

Some of the staff members gave quiet or quick speeches. Others got into it and showed their personality. And Brewster topped them all.

Brewster went in there like a drill sargeant and started yelling at the guys to get up when he said “stand tall.”

Take a look at this:

That was great. He’s 62 and has some serious energy.

Brewster is Colorado’s tight ends coach. He was the tight ends coach at Jackson State under Sanders. Brewster was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-2010 and went 15-30. He has served as a tight ends coach for most of his coaching career, and as you can tell, he’s quite a motivator.