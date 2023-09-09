Colorado sets interesting record ahead of second game under Deion Sanders

Following Colorado’s historic upset of TCU in Deion Sanders’ debut last week, the Buffalos have seen a significant uptick in media and fan interest.

Sanders is energizing. He has his young squad believing they can compete with anyone and fans want to see the product. And where fans go, the media will follow.

Ahead of their Week 2 game against Nebraska, Colorado has reportedly issued a record number of press credentials. In fact, Brian Howell of Buffzone notes that credential requests have surpassed the 800 mark, which is substantially more than the university’s previous record of 616 requests back in 2001.

Ironically, Colorado also played Nebraska that week.

Colorado has issued more than 800 media credentials for Saturday’s game vs. Nebraska (including all the people at Fox involved with Big Noon Kickoff). The previous Folsom Field record was 616 for the Nebraska game in 2001. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 8, 2023

Although Sanders is a driving force behind most of the credential requests, the Colorado-Nebraska game carries its own significance. This is just the third time these two schools have met since leaving the Big 12 following the 2010 season.

The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series, 40-20-2, but Colorado picked up the victory in their last meeting — a 34-31 overtime triumph in 2019.

Kickoff is 12:00 pm. ET on Saturday and more than 800 media members, plus an additional 50,183 fans, will be there watching.