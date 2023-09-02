Incredible Colorado stat goes viral after season-opening win

Colorado shocked many observers with a season-opening win at TCU to open the Deion Sanders open, and when you look at the numbers, it is easy to see why the outcome was so unexpected.

The Buffaloes won 45-42, picking up their first win of the season after going just 1-11 in 2022. They did so in style, scoring six touchdowns in the victory as their offense dominated the TCU defense.

How big of a change was this? According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, it took Colorado until its fifth game in 2022 to get a sixth touchdown of the season.

Colorado scored 6 TDs in season opener today. The Buffs didn't score their 6th touchdown last season until the fifth game of the season last year https://t.co/mphbc8pww9 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 2, 2023

No wonder coach Deion Sanders was in such a bullish mood after the game. The talent he has brought in has completely changed the program, and the stats do back it up.

Colorado’s next game is at home against Nebraska. They will probably be favored at this point after this performance.