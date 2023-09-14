Colorado State coach Jay Norvell takes big shot at Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has been given some free bulletin-board material heading into Colorado’s rivalry game against Colorado State.

During the latest episode of his weekly coach’s show, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell discussed all the hype that has surrounded his team’s upcoming game against No. 18 Colorado. Norvell said his players are tired of all the ESPN promos they have had to take part in leading up to Saturday’s game. He then took a clear shot at Sanders.

“(The players) really are tired of it,” Norvell said, as transcribed by Kaiden Smith of On3. “And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me.”

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports w/ Tommy Gahan (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

Sanders often sports his signature sunglasses and hat when he meets with the media. Norvell feels that is disrespectful. When asked if he is concerned about giving Sanders and the Buffaloes added motivation, Norvell downplayed the impact his comments might have.

“They’re not gonna like us no matter what we say or do, it doesn’t matter. Okay? So let’s go up there and play,” Norvell said. “That’s just how I feel about it,” Norvell added. “So I don’t mean to take over the show, but I’m just tired of it. I’m tired of all that stuff and I know everybody else is too. So let’s go play.”

For what it’s worth, Sanders praised Norvell when asked about his fellow coach earlier this week. Sanders said he has never met Norvell but knows he’s a “great coach” who gets his players to play hard.

Sanders has been embracing the “us against them” mentality since he arrived in Boulder. He even singled out one well-known reporter for seemingly no reason following Colorado’s win over TCU in Week 1.

Colorado State is a 24-point underdog against Colorado, so Norvell probably felt he had nothing to lose by calling out Sanders. If publicity is what he was seeking, his tactic was successful.