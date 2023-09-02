 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders has message for Colorado critics after winning debut

September 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Deion Sanders in front of a microphone

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders had a message for his critics after Colorado won its season debut 45-42 over TCU on Saturday.

Colorado developed several critics over the offseason. The Buffaloes made plenty of noise for their transfer portal approach and roster-building tactics. But the Buffaloes quieted those antagonists with the big win to open the season.

Shedeur Sanders passed for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Travis Hunter played both ways, putting up 119 receiving yards and grabbing an interception on defense.

After Colorado won the game, Deion Sanders was interviewed by FOX’s Jenny Taft. He was sure to mention that he has been keeping track of his haters.

“We told you we coming. You thought we was joking, but guess what? We keep receipts,” Sanders said.

Saying that they keep receipts is slang for saying they have kept track of the negative comments.

Colorado is only 1-0 so far, but that was an impressive debut for their squad. They have Nebraska at home next, followed by Colorado State. Then they will begin the Pac-12 schedule.

It’s too early for Colorado to start celebrating that they have arrived, but that was a great start — especially for a team that went 1-11 last season and looked horrible.

