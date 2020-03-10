New Curtis Blackwell lawsuit claims Michigan State illegally recorded opponent practices

Mark Dantonio may no longer be the football coach at Michigan State, but the issues continue for the football program.

According to a new lawsuit filed by former assistant coach Curtis Blackwell, the Spartans illegally recorded practices of a future opponent prior to a game. Blackwell also made multiple other claims, many of which had been previously stated.

A new state lawsuit filed by Curtis Blackwell alleges (among other things) that Michigan State secretly taped practices of a future opponent in a different state before a game. Story coming soon. — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) March 10, 2020

Blackwell's claims against Dantonio include the following: pic.twitter.com/tDoR55Vjsc — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) March 10, 2020

Blackwell has made a lot of claims as part of a wrongful termination suit, and some think his suit was a factor in Dantonio’s abrupt departure a month ago. It does not help that there is evidence backing one of Blackwell’s claims, either. It doesn’t sound like the revelations from this suit are finished, and there may be more dirty laundry aired before this blows over.