Dabo Swinney hooked up Big Ten coach with flight to Florida

December 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dabo Swinney on the sidelines

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney questions the side judge after a replay during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney did a nice favor for a fellow coach.

Penn State head coach James Franklin was in Las Vegas for former Nittany Lions linebacker LaVar Arrington’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Franklin was set to fly out of Las Vegas to Florida to do some recruiting. Franklin’s flight was delayed about five hours, and the plane was having issues.

Franklin then saw Swinney at the airport, and the Clemson coach was flying to Florida for an Orange Bowl press conference.

Franklin asked to hitch a ride on Swinney’s plane, and the Clemson coach helped out.

According to Franklin, the wives of both coaches are friends, which led the two coaches to be on a friendly basis. Apparently they’re friendly enough for Swinney to hook up Franklin like that.

Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions will face Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2. Swinney’s 11-2 Tigers will face Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

