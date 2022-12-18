Dabo Swinney hooked up Big Ten coach with flight to Florida

Dabo Swinney did a nice favor for a fellow coach.

Penn State head coach James Franklin was in Las Vegas for former Nittany Lions linebacker LaVar Arrington’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Franklin was set to fly out of Las Vegas to Florida to do some recruiting. Franklin’s flight was delayed about five hours, and the plane was having issues.

Franklin then saw Swinney at the airport, and the Clemson coach was flying to Florida for an Orange Bowl press conference.

Franklin asked to hitch a ride on Swinney’s plane, and the Clemson coach helped out.

James Franklin and Dabo Swinney shared a plane to Florida last week after Franklin said his flight was canceled. Swinney was headed to an Orange Bowl event and Franklin was off to Florida for recruiting so they flew together. "Dabo, thank you," Franklin said. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) December 16, 2022

According to Franklin, the wives of both coaches are friends, which led the two coaches to be on a friendly basis. Apparently they’re friendly enough for Swinney to hook up Franklin like that.

Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions will face Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2. Swinney’s 11-2 Tigers will face Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.