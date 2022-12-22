 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 21, 2022

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

December 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Dabo Swinney on the field

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after the 14-8 win over Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021. Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday during National Signing Day, Swinney said that the Tigers built their program upon NIL.

“We built this program on N.I.L. We really did. It’s probably different than what you’re thinking though. We built this program in God’s name, image and likeness. And that’s how I look at it,” Swinney said.

The quote might cause some to roll their eyes, but Swinney is genuine and means every word he says. He is a man of faith, and that faith is a big part of the program he runs. His faith is also a big draw for recruits and families that come from religious backgrounds.

It’s working too, because only one other coach has built a better program over the last decade. And with Cade Klubnik at quarterback, they should be on their way to returning to the College Football Playoff in future years.

Article Tags

Dabo Swinney
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus