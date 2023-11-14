Dan Lanning gives strong response to rumors he might leave Oregon

Dan Lanning gave a strong response Monday to any rumors that suggest he might leave Oregon.

Lanning, who achieved notoriety while serving as Georgia’s defensive coordinator for three seasons, is in his second season as the head coach of the Ducks. He led them to a 10-3 season last year and has the Ducks 9-1 and looking good this season.

Lanning has kept Oregon more than relevant since Mario Cristobal left, and the program remains strong. That’s why he’s been mentioned as a desirable target for schools looking for coaches, such as Texas A&M. Despite those rumors, Lanning insists he’s not going anywhere.

Dan Lanning says there is zero chance he is leaving Oregon. He's fully committed. He's not motivated by money. Said lots of coaches dont come up to the podium to deny rumors or say they aren't leaving cause they are afraid of getting egg on their face. He's not. He's staying. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 14, 2023

“Everything I want exists right here,” Lanning told reporters Monday night. “I’m not going anywhere. There’s zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else. I’ve got unfinished business here. … We have the resources, the tools, anybody that can’t understand why you would want to be at this place, doesn’t understand exactly what exists here.”

Not only is Lanning committed to his unfinished business at Oregon, but he has financial incentives to stay. He is making $7 million per season through 2028 and has a $20 million buyout. Plus, Oregon will be headed to the Big Ten after the season.

Oregon has proven in the past that it can be a national power, like it was under Chip Kelly. Lanning feels there is no reason it can’t continue to be that way in Eugene.