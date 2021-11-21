Dan Mullen fired as head coach at Florida

Dan Mullen’s fourth season as the head coach at Florida has been a huge disappointment, and it will be his last.

Mullen was fired by Florida on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. The major move came after a 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday in another game in which the Gators were heavily favored.

Florida got off to a hot start this season with a 3-1 record, with the loss being a 31-29 defeat at the hands of Alabama. That had many thinking the Gators had a chance to compete for an SEC title, but things fell apart quickly.

One of the low points of Mullen’s fourth season was when Florida trailed 42-35 at halftime against FCS school Samford two weeks ago. Mullen gave a concerning halftime interview during that game, which you can see here.

Mullen finishes with a record of 34-15 at Florida and a 2-1 bowl record. The Gators won the SEC East last season, which is why their 2021 has been even more disappointing. Mullen has a $12 million buyout.

The Florida job should attract plenty of interest this offseason.