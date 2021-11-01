Dan Mullen offers worrying quote about Florida recruiting

Dan Mullen’s latest comment about Florida’s recruiting efforts is not going to encourage many Gator fans.

Mullen has come under increasing criticism both for Florida’s play and for the school’s recruiting efforts. The Gators’ incoming 2022 class is ranked No. 22 in the nation by 247 Sports and ninth among SEC teams. A reporter wanted to ask Mullen about that on Monday, and the answer was surprising.

Mullen was dismissive of the question, saying the Gators were “in season” and recruiting would happen “after the season,” at which point he’d talk about it.

The video of this is even worse 😳 https://t.co/Pb5pUllKAd pic.twitter.com/5VvVrGIjM2 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) November 1, 2021

The blunt reality of modern college football is that recruiting is a year-round job. Combine that with the transfer portal and every good college football coach is looking for players to add all the time. Judging by the rankings, it’s clear that whatever approach Mullen is taking to recruiting isn’t really looking all that great.

Mullen’s job status has been the subject of growing speculation lately. The team is now 4-4 and looked lifeless in a blowout loss to Georgia on Saturday. Remarks like these aren’t going to convince anyone that the future is any brighter than the present.