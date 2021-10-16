Dan Mullen lost to Ed Orgeron and everyone made the same hot seat joke

Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators lost 49-42 to Ed Orgeron’s LSU Tigers on Saturday, leading to many of the same jokes.

Orgeron has been taking some heat from fans and the media regarding his job security amid a 3-3 season. Apparently going 15-0 and putting together the best season in college football history in 2019 wasn’t enough for some. Between the 5-5 year last season and being 3-3 this season, there was already talk about Orgeron replacements.

Mullen is in his fourth season at Florida and seems to have good security following consecutive double-digit win seasons to begin his tenure with the Gators. But after Saturday’s loss, his team is 4-3 this season.

Orgeron entered Saturday on the hot seat and Mullen secure, but after the game, fans ironically joked that things should be flipped.

Tired: Ed Orgeron on the hot seat Wired: Dan Mullen on the hot seat — Christian Paszko (@cpaszko31) October 16, 2021

Ed Orgeron moves off of the hot seat to make room for Dan Mullen. — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) October 16, 2021

Orgeron isn’t on the hot seat anymore lol. But Dan Mullen might be. — Drew Sherlock (@DrewSherlock93) October 16, 2021

Ed Orgeron and Dan Mullen trying to figure out which one is on the hot seat. pic.twitter.com/RCo7kxAfrQ — Pypeline (@Pypeline_) October 16, 2021

Being 4-3 isn’t where Mullen wants to be, but anyone talking about either coach getting fired is crazy. Orgeron easily should get another three seasons. The guy went 15-0 and beat everyone that season. He earned way more time. And Mullen was accomplished at Mississippi State and has done well at Florida. Firing either of these guys won’t help their programs.

The funny thing is ESPN’s announcers shared Mullen’s comments about the hot seat talk. Mullen apparently acknowledged it’s a week-to-week league in the SEC, but he thought talk of Orgeron being on the hot seat was crazy. He also joked that if he lost the game, he could end up on the hot seat too. Guess what happened?