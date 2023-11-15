Dan Mullen discusses potential return to Mississippi State

The Mississippi State Bulldogs fired head coach Zach Arnett this week, sparking rumors of who might replace him. Given his successful stint at the school and his current job as a television analyst, it was perhaps inevitable that Dan Mullen’s name might come up.

Mullen was asked about potential interest in returning to Mississippi State in an appearance on SiriusXM, and he was non-committal about the opening.

Dan Mullen is the 2nd winningest coach in Mississippi State history and went to 8 bowl games in 9 seasons. Would he return to Starkville?@PeterBurnsESPN and @ESPNDari asked Mullen just that question. #HailState pic.twitter.com/lcZV3LRVgp — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 15, 2023

“It’s always a great honor when your name gets mentioned with stuff, and I know the people of Mississippi are so special and hold a special place in my heart. You never say never when those things go on,” Mullen said. “You never say never going back, but I don’t know if this is the time.”

Mullen coached Mississippi State for nine seasons from 2009-2017, going 69-46 and leading the team to eight straight bowl appearances. That alone makes him an obvious name to watch, though it is not clear if the Bulldogs have any interest in a reunion.

Mullen currently serves as an analyst with ESPN after an unsuccessful four-year stint at Florida, and at least as of the beginning of the year, he sounded quite dedicated to his current job.