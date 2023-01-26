Report addresses whether Dan Mullen plans to return to coaching

Dan Mullen took the year off coaching after being fired by Florida in 2021 and instead worked as a TV analyst. Does he have his eye on a return to coaching? It sounds like the answer is no for now.

Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after losing Bill O’Brien to the Patriots. That led some to suggest Mullen for the role.

ESPN’s Chris Low ended that speculation by saying Mullen is not interested in the Alabama OC job. In fact, Low says Mullen wants to continue building his TV career.

“In talking to several close to the situation, Dan Mullen is not a candidate for @AlabamaFTBL’s OC job. Mullen has enjoyed the time away from coaching to be with his family and also wants to concentrate on his TV career as a football analyst,” Low reported.

Mullen was a tight end as a player and an offensive-oriented coach before becoming the head coach at Mississippi State in 2009. He went 69–46 during his career with the Bulldogs, which is a very impressive accomplishment for that program.

Mullen then coached Florida for four seasons but was fired after going 5-6 in 2021. They fired him even though he went 10-3 and then 11-2 in his first two seasons.

Mullen has a record of success at two different SEC programs, though some Gators fans might dispute that. If he returned to coaching, it would probably be as a head coach somewhere, and not as Saban’s assistant. But it sounds like the 50-year-old is enjoying the TV world for now.