Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff. Needless to say, he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon.

One such tradition is the tortilla toss.

Started in 1992 after a sportscaster said all Lubbock had to offer was a tortilla factory, Texas Tech fans began throwing tortillas onto the field. And at the opposing team and fans.

Holgorsen not only witnessed this as a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff, he also witnessed it as an opposing coach over the years.

“I’ve coached a lot of games in Lubbock. It’s an awesome place, I’ve got a lot of memories there,” Holgorsen said, via Talk 103.9. “I used to throw the tortillas on my way up to the press box, now I’m getting hit by them, but that’s cool.”

Having been on both sides of it, Holgorsen has picked up a few notable pieces of information along the way. Case in point: Do not eat the tortillas — especially those that have been rolled up.

On his weekly radio show, Dana Holgorsen gave an important PSA to any @UHCougarFB fans making the trip to Lubbock regarding the tortillas that are thrown through the stadium at Jones AT&T Stadium: “Do not, under any circumstances, eat the ones that are rolled up” — James Mueller (@jdm2186) September 9, 2022

Given that Texas Tech does not allow tortillas into the stadium, it’s up to the fans to find creative ways to smuggle them in… If you smell what The Rock is cooking.

For Houston fans who don’t get the message, it may seem like a power move to take a bite of the tortillas. But in reality, the joke will be on them.