Hanna Cavinder posts bikini pictures after split from Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder and Miami quarterback Carson Beck broke up recently after dating for quite some time, and it looks like Cavinder is doing her best not to wallow.

Beck and Cavinder, a Miami basketball player, sparked breakup chatter earlier this month when fans noticed that Hanna is no longer following Beck on Instagram. Cavinder also scrubbed all signs of Beck from her profile, which seemed like confirmation that the two have split.

It was not long before a cause for the seemingly sudden breakup was uncovered. The big rumor is that Beck got caught sending messages to a new woman via Snapchat while he and Hanna were on vacation together. Cavinder’s twin sister Haley, also a Miami basketball player, seemed to confirm in a video she posted on social media that Beck did something wrong.

Hanna has not publicly addressed the split, but she did share a batch of fresh bikini pictures on Instagram over the weekend.

As expected, Beck was nowhere to be found. Hanna only captioned the post “hi,” but Haley wrote “I’m trying to be nice as possible.”

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami after last season, and Hanna is said to have played a significant role in the decision. The two had been living together in South Florida and were recently in the news after they had their cars stolen.