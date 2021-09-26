Danica Patrick upset college football fans with her errors on ‘GameDay’

Danica Patrick appeared as a guest picker on ESPN’s “GameDay” program on Saturday morning, though her appearance irked college football fans.

Patrick showed her unfamiliarity with college football by referring to Michigan State as “Michigan” and Ohio State as “Ohio.”

Fans did not appreciate the obvious amateur errors.

"I feel like I'm starting to know what I'm doing here." Danica Patrick, after calling Ohio State "Ohio" and calling Michigan State "Michigan." No, Danica. You don't. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 25, 2021

Danica Patrick likes the "Michigan/Ohio" rivalry and picks "Michigan" to beat Nebraska, even though Michigan St. is playing Nebraska. She meant have something against the word "State." — Shawn Wansley (@shawn_bubba) September 25, 2021

Right! Really disappointed with Danica Patrick. Zero value added to today’s show. She said “I’m going with Michigan” for Michigan State. Who does that? — Ghost of Joseph Welch (@PinkCloud8869) September 25, 2021

Cringing at Danica Patrick as guest picker. Refers to Ohio State as Ohio, then Michigan State as Michigan. Amateur. — Bad Baseball Is Better Than No Baseball (@GirlGopher) September 25, 2021

Danica Patrick just called Michigan State, “Michigan.” Get her!!! — Brandon Champion (@BrandonthaChamp) September 25, 2021

Two picks in and Danica Patrick calls #OhioState, “ #Ohio ” and #MichiganState , “ #Michigan ”. I knew she would be an irrelevant train wreck, but this is brutal. #CollegeGameDay — Jerry Massey (@JerryMassey) September 25, 2021

The sentiment from many was that Patrick did not belong in the role and should not attempt to do it again.

Why on earth is Danica Patrick the guest picker for today? This is awful she even admits she has no clue why she is picking certain teams…no one with affiliation was available? — Jordan Zgrabik (@MrJayWooz) September 25, 2021

Danica Patrick… should not pick football games — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) September 25, 2021

At least Danica correctly predicted the winner of the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game. Did Aaron Rodgers not get her into the college game while they were together?