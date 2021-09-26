 Skip to main content
Danica Patrick upset college football fans with her errors on ‘GameDay’

September 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick appeared as a guest picker on ESPN’s “GameDay” program on Saturday morning, though her appearance irked college football fans.

Patrick showed her unfamiliarity with college football by referring to Michigan State as “Michigan” and Ohio State as “Ohio.”

Fans did not appreciate the obvious amateur errors.

The sentiment from many was that Patrick did not belong in the role and should not attempt to do it again.

At least Danica correctly predicted the winner of the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game. Did Aaron Rodgers not get her into the college game while they were together?

