Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor becoming clear

Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor is becoming clear.

Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach and has the Bears at 9-2. That’s a major turnaround from their 2-7 record a season ago.

Thanks to his success this year, buttressed by the way his defense shut down Oklahoma, Aranda has been a popular name for coaching vacancies. His name has been mentioned in conversations regarding the USC and LSU jobs, to name a few.

But Aranda told FOX’s Joel Klatt that he loves it at Baylor, “and this is where I want to be, and I think the fit here at Baylor is so strong.”

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel says Aranda has made clear he plans to remain at Baylor and not leave this coaching cycle.

Source tells @YahooSports that Baylor plans to put together a contract extension for coach Dave Aranda in the upcoming weeks. Aranda has made clear — below and otherwise — that he plans to stay at Baylor in this coaching cycle. https://t.co/RH5TeCdYQq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2021

That’s bad news for USC, LSU, and any other school that was hoping to hire him.

Aranda, 45, was the defensive coordinator at LSU prior to taking the Baylor job. Despite those ties, he’s not planning to leave.

Maybe Aranda recognizes he has a lot of work left to do at Baylor before thinking about going somewhere else.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports