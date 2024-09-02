Did Dave Portnoy blow Connor Stalions’ cover in documentary?

Did Dave Portnoy blow Connor Stalions’ cover in the recently released documentary about the Michigan sign-stealing scandal? That’s how it seems, though Portnoy doesn’t think so.

Last week, Netflix released a documentary about the Stalions scandal, called “Untold: Sign Stealer.” In the documentary, the former Michigan football staff member denied violating NCAA rules with the way he stole signs for the Wolverines. At one point in the program, Stalions was asked whether he had attended a Central Michigan game in-person to scout a future opponent, Michigan State.

Stalions had told NCAA investigators that he didn’t recall whether he was there. However, Barstool Sports founder Portnoy — a Michigan alum — who was heavily quoted in the feature, said that Stalions had attended the game on the sideline. Not only that, Portnoy said Stalions had told him so.

“Well I know the answer to that because he told me,” Portnoy stated confidently, when asked about the Central Michigan-Michigan State game. “Yeah that was Connor on the sidelines.”

Connor Stalions: I don’t recall attending a specific game Dave Portnoy:

Portnoy has since addressed the situation. He said in a conversation with Barstool Sports personality “Big Cat” that the documentary was heavily edited. Portnoy said that he had answered “yes” to nearly every question he was asked about Stalions because he wanted to turn Stalions into a larger-than-life, scary boogeyman for opposing teams.

Despite Stalions’ denials, the NCAA sure thought he was on the sideline.

Stalions has since landed a new job in football.