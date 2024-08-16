Connor Stalions lands new football coaching job

Connor Stalions will likely never work at Michigan again after he orchestrated an alleged sign-stealing scheme, but the former Jim Harbaugh assistant has managed to land a new coaching job.

Stalions has been hired as the defensive coordinator at Mumford High School in Detroit, Mich. New Mumford head football coach William McMichael proudly told David Goricki of The Detroit News on Thursday that he has added “the most hated man in college football” to his staff. Stalions is working for the school as a volunteer.

McMichael called Stalions an “outstanding” coach who “knows Michigan’s defense just as well as anyone else who was there.” The coach also said Stalions has been great working with high school students.

“He’s great with the kids, has an outstanding football mind and we’re learning a lot — not just the kids, but the coaching staff. He’s a great addition to what we’re doing,” McMichael said. “He can help prepare the kids for college. They are learning the lingo, how they practice college and how they break down film, so it gives the kids an advantage.”

The NCAA is still investigating Michigan after evidence piled up that Stalions illegally scouted opponents and stole their signals. The former Wolverines staffer even snuck onto one team’s sideline while wearing a disguise in order to scout one of Michigan’s future opponents.

McMichael said he is not worried about any of Stalions’ past transgressions or the NCAA investigation, as Stalions has been showing up at Mumford and “gives 120%” every day.

A documentary will be released on Netflix later this month in which Stalions is expected to share his side of what went on at Michigan.