Deion Sanders cashes in on big bonus with Colorado’s rout of Oklahoma State

Coach Prime is enjoying a pretty nice Thanksgiving long weekend.

No. 25-ranked Colorado mopped the floor on Friday with Oklahoma State, crushing them in a 52-0 rout. The Buffaloes produced their highest single-game point total of the season (thanks to five total touchdown passes from Shedeur Sanders and three receiving touchdowns from Travis Hunter) and also shut an opponent out for the first time in 2024 (and their first time overall since Oct. 2021).

With the win, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders cashed in on a lucrative bonus. Steve Berkowitz of USA Today notes that Coach Prime is $100,000 richer thanks to the win and is up to $600,000 in total bonuses this season.

The 57-year-old Sanders has several performance-based incentives in his contract with the Buffaloes, including $100,000 for each win after clinching bowl eligibility. Colorado officially clinched that in late October thanks to a victory over Cincinnati and has gone on to win three more times since then (to now sit at 9-3 overall).

Coach Prime failed to achieve his performance-based incentives during his first year with Colorado last season but still managed to land a very unique discretionary bonus from the university. This season though, he is cashing in on his performance-based bonuses left and right as the Buffaloes look ahead to a possible berth in the Big 12 title game.