Deion Sanders received unique bonus during first season at Colorado

Colorado collapsed down the stretch in their first season under Deion Sanders, but that did not stop the coach from earning a substantial bonus in his contract.

Sanders received a bonus of $250,000 from Colorado last year for the national recognition he brought to the university, according to records obtained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. The bonus was not tied to a tangible achievement but rather was a discretionary payment awarded by athletic director Rick George.

“The employee recognition bonus is a discretionary bonus awarded by Athletic Director Rick George for the immense impact Coach Prime has made on the football program, the Athletic Department, and the university in his first season,” Colorado said in a statement to USA Today.

The bonus was paid out shortly after the Buffaloes finished the season 4-8 with a six-game losing streak.

Colorado cited data showing that the university gained $343 million in “earned media” value during Sanders’ first season. The school gained $87 million the previous season when Colorado went 1-11, according to the analysis.

Sanders also had performance-based incentives in his contract that he failed to earn. He could have earned 150,000 if Colorado won six games and $200,000 if the program received an invitation to a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

When factoring in the recognition bonus, Colorado paid Sanders just under $6 million in his first year on the job.

There is no question Sanders helped generate a ton revenue for Colorado last year. If he can fulfill his promise for Year 2, there will likely be even more bonus pay coming his way next offseason.