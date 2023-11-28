Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes lose another 2025 recruit

Recruits are taking note of Colorado’s poor finish to the 2023 college football season.

The Buffaloes lost a commitment from 3-star running back recruit Jamarice Wilder on Monday.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2025 RB Jamarice Wilder has decommitted from Colorado, per @Hayesfawcett3. Wilder is the Buffaloes' third decommitment in 24 hours. Read: https://t.co/yw7zADPbrK pic.twitter.com/qm2RDgogh2 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 27, 2023

Wilder is the second member of Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class to decommit in the last day.

The Buffaloes on Sunday lost a commitment from 4-star quarterback recruit Antwann Hill Jr.

Hill had committed to Colorado in October and had even been recruiting other players to join him at Boulder as recently as last week. But over the weekend, he apparently changed his mind and decided to make himself a recruiting free agent.

Hill was the second high-level recruit to decommit from Colorado in a matter of weeks. Just two weeks ago, 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. decommitted from the school, though he is still considering the Buffs.

Colorado began the season 3-0, securing high-profile wins at TCU and then over Nebraska and Colorado State. But it was a different story for the Buffs once conference play began. They went 1-8 in Pac-12 play and lost six in a row to end the season 4-8.

Now, a lot of the positive momentum they had generated early in the season has fizzled out, and recruits are dropping them accordingly.