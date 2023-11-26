Top QB recruit decommits from Colorado after latest loss

Deion Sanders finished his first season at Colorado with six straight losses, and he has taken some recent hits on the recruiting trail as well.

Antwann Hill Jr., a 4-star quarterback recruit from Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County High School, announced on Sunday that he has decommitted from Colorado. Hill, who is one of the top players in the Class of 2025, told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren that he has not ruled out still joining the Buffaloes.

“Colorado is still a top priority for me,” Hill said. “I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I’m going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision.”

Hill has offers from several top programs. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback said Colorado remains in the mix but he wants to speak with Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU, Louisville, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama and Ole Miss as well.

Hill initially planned to reclassify to the 2024 class and enroll early at Colorado. However, he will now stay in the 2025 class after reopening his recruitment.

As a junior this season, Hill threw for 2,732 yards, 31 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He had 3,663 yards, 40 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as a sophomore in 2022. Hill is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback by ESPN in the 2025 class.

In addition to Hill, Colorado also lost top 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins earlier this month. The Buffaloes currently have just one recruit for the class.

Colorado finished 4-8 after a dream start to the season. The buzz from Coach Prime’s first season in Boulder quickly evaporated, with one Buffaloes player recently criticizing the team.