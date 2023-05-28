Deion Sanders secures latest notable commitment at Colorado

Deion Sanders has landed perhaps his most notable commitment yet this spring, although this is one we knew was coming.

Deion’s son Shilo on Saturday announced that he will be transferring to Colorado. Shilo played for his father at Jackson State and did not immediately transfer to Colorado the way his brother Shedeur did. Instead, Shilo had to wait until graduating from school so he could be a graduate transfer at Colorado. Shilo began his career at South Carolina and had already transferred once when he left the Gamecocks to play for his father at Jackson State.

Shilo, who plays safety, will have two years of eligibility left. He had 20 tackles in seven games last season.

Shilo announced the news of his transfer via a YouTube video he published on Saturday.

Deion Sanders has drawn attention for the way he has handled his first year on the job at Colorado. He has pushed out several players who were part of the previous regime while recruiting many new players to join his Buffaloes. One prominent coach recently was critical of Sanders over the approach.