Deion Sanders had huge effect on Colorado’s student applications

Deion Sanders has made Boulder a destination for more than just football players, and the University of Colorado’s student application numbers are proof of that.

The Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo., reported recently that the University of Colorado’s main campus has received nearly 70,000 applications for the fall of 2024. That represents a 20% increase from a year ago.

The Prime Effect in Action: “The University of Colorado Boulder has received a record-breaking 68,000 applications for the fall of 2024 so far, about a 20% increase from last year… Applications from Black and African American students are up about 50.5%” (Via: @dailycamera ) pic.twitter.com/DlmADSCvW0 — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) March 8, 2024

That is almost certainly not a coincidence. Sports, and in particular football, have a huge impact on how students view colleges. While Sanders’ team came back to earth after a storybook start last season, there is still a ton of optimism surrounding the Colorado football program. There will also be plenty of nationally televised games and huge matchups with the Buffaloes moving to the Big 12 conference.

Sanders has made one of his offseason recruiting goals clear and will have his hands full leading up to the 2024 season. Colorado’s admissions’s department will also be busier than usual, likely because of Coach Prime’s presence.