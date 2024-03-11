 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 11, 2024

Deion Sanders had huge effect on Colorado’s student applications

March 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Deion Sanders in a cowboy hat

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has made Boulder a destination for more than just football players, and the University of Colorado’s student application numbers are proof of that.

The Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo., reported recently that the University of Colorado’s main campus has received nearly 70,000 applications for the fall of 2024. That represents a 20% increase from a year ago.

That is almost certainly not a coincidence. Sports, and in particular football, have a huge impact on how students view colleges. While Sanders’ team came back to earth after a storybook start last season, there is still a ton of optimism surrounding the Colorado football program. There will also be plenty of nationally televised games and huge matchups with the Buffaloes moving to the Big 12 conference.

Sanders has made one of his offseason recruiting goals clear and will have his hands full leading up to the 2024 season. Colorado’s admissions’s department will also be busier than usual, likely because of Coach Prime’s presence.

Article Tags

Deion Sanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus