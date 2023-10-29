Deion Sanders shares 1 big change he plans to make

Colorado still has a third of the college football season left to play. But Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders may already be planning ahead for offseason recruitment.

Colorado lost 28-16 against UCLA on Saturday — their fourth defeat in the last five games. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was hounded and harassed all game long by a stacked Bruins defensive line. The younger Sanders was sacked 6 times by 5 different UCLA defenders at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Shedeur Sanders has been pressured on 22 of his 37 pass attempts and hit on 17 of them. Absolutely ridiculous The offensive line had been bad all year but tonight is probably the worst they've looked. Shedeur deserves better It's like having a Ferrari and keeping it in 1st gear — Mile High Mario (@VetanzeTherapy) October 29, 2023

Coach Prime was asked about what specifically has to improve concerning Colorado’s offensive line. He was also asked about the “big picture” regarding the team’s inability to protect its quarterback. Sanders did not mince words.

“The line. The line has to improve. There ain’t no aspect. The line has to improve. … The big picture, you go get new linemen. That’s the picture and I’ma paint it perfectly,” said Sanders.

Colorado Football, Coach Prime addresses the O Line, running game issues and keeping Shedeur Sanders upright: "The big picture, you go get new lineman. That's the picture and I'ma paint it perfectly."#WeComing #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/qjU1sdkZRA — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) October 29, 2023

Sanders pointed out that the Colorado offense has become “one-dimensional” and “easy to stop” because of the team’s difficulty in running the football.

Shedeur Sanders went 27-of-43 for 217 yards and 1 touchdown against UCLA. The Buffaloes tallied just 25 rushing yards on 24 carries in the loss. Sanders had 13 of those carries for -20 yards.

Colorado came into the contest ranked 100th in rushing attempts per game (32.4) and 124th in rushing yards per game (86.3) out of the 133 division 1 football teams.

Sanders drew a lot of criticism for his cutthroat restructuring of the Buffaloes’ roster after he took over earlier this year. It appears as though he’ll be scouring the transfer portal once again come season’s end.