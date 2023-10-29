 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 28, 2023

Deion Sanders shares 1 big change he plans to make

October 28, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Deion Sanders in front of a microphone wearing a Colorado hat

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado still has a third of the college football season left to play. But Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders may already be planning ahead for offseason recruitment.

Colorado lost 28-16 against UCLA on Saturday — their fourth defeat in the last five games. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was hounded and harassed all game long by a stacked Bruins defensive line. The younger Sanders was sacked 6 times by 5 different UCLA defenders at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Coach Prime was asked about what specifically has to improve concerning Colorado’s offensive line. He was also asked about the “big picture” regarding the team’s inability to protect its quarterback. Sanders did not mince words.

“The line. The line has to improve. There ain’t no aspect. The line has to improve. … The big picture, you go get new linemen. That’s the picture and I’ma paint it perfectly,” said Sanders.

Sanders pointed out that the Colorado offense has become “one-dimensional” and “easy to stop” because of the team’s difficulty in running the football.

Shedeur Sanders went 27-of-43 for 217 yards and 1 touchdown against UCLA. The Buffaloes tallied just 25 rushing yards on 24 carries in the loss. Sanders had 13 of those carries for -20 yards.

Colorado came into the contest ranked 100th in rushing attempts per game (32.4) and 124th in rushing yards per game (86.3) out of the 133 division 1 football teams.

Sanders drew a lot of criticism for his cutthroat restructuring of the Buffaloes’ roster after he took over earlier this year. It appears as though he’ll be scouring the transfer portal once again come season’s end.

Article Tags

Colorado FootballDeion Sanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus