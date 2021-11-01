Deion Sanders provides health update after missing second straight game

Deion Sanders has missed Jackson State’s last two games with an undisclosed health issue that has left him hospitalized. While we still don’t know exactly what is going on with “Coach Prime,” he did issue a statement over the weekend.

After Jackson State’s 28-19 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Sanders sent a message on Twitter about how proud he is of his players and coaching staff. He also said recovering from the “recent surgeries” he had has taken longer than expected.

Sanders did not go into detail about his medical condition, but his positivity is a good sign. The 54-year-old previously confirmed that he was recovering from foot surgery. Reports then indicated he was also dealing with a “very serious” illness.

Running backs coach Gary Harrell has served as interim coach in Sanders’ absence. Jackson state won both games and is 7-1 on the season.