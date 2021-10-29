Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns.

Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.

Running backs coach Gary Harrell served as interim coach last weekend and is set to do the same on Saturday.

The nature of the illness is the most concerning part of the story. The report characterizes Sanders’ health situation as “very serious,” but no one, including the school, has offered any comment.

Sanders has Jackson State at 6-1 and has brought national attention to the program, not to mention a lot of very famous visitors. Hopefully he makes a full recovery and is able to return to the sideline soon.