Deion Sanders has message for his Colorado team after upset loss

Colorado had a gut-wrenching loss against Stanford on Friday night. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders challenged his team after the game.

Colorado led 29-0 during the halftime break in front of their home fans at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. But the Cardinal outscored the Buffaloes 36-7 in the second half to force overtime. Stanford pulled off a stunning 46-43 victory in double overtime.

A pass from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was intercepted at the end zone to start the second overtime. Stanford completed the comeback with a walk-off 31-yard field goal from kicker Joshua Karty.

Coach Prime had a stern message for his team after the game. Sanders questioned how passionate his players are about the game of football. Sanders also called for his players to match the level of unconditional love the 56-year-old coach pours into the sport.

“They gotta make up in their mind — are they in love with this game or are they like with it? Because when you love something, you give to it unconditionally,” the Colorado coach said. “You give everything you got to it. But when you like it, that’s just the button you push [on social media].

“It’s hard for me because I love this,” Sanders added. “I love it. Without a shadow of a doubt, I’m truly 100% in love with this thing and I just want people to match me.”

The Buffaloes defeat was not all on the players. Sanders himself also made a bad decision in the double overtime loss.

Colorado has now lost three of their last four games after starting the season 3-0. The Buffaloes face a formidable foe next week as the team takes on No. 18 ranked UCLA at the Rose Bowl.