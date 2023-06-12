Deion Sanders names his 1 big issue with NIL money

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been an advocate for players having the right to profit off their name, image, and likeness. However, there is one aspect of the process that he is not a fan of.

In an interview with Joel Klatt of FOX Sports, Sanders was highly critical of the idea of NIL collectives, arguing that they set a bad precedent by giving players money that they did not necessarily earn.

“NIL is not a problem with me, collectives are.”@JoelKlatt and @DeionSanders discuss the issues around paying players in college 💰⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SldWSgvbpZ — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) June 12, 2023

“NIL is not a problem with me, collectives are,” Sanders said. “Let’s talk about NIL – Name, Image, and Likeness. What kid out of high school that is notable enough that a CEO of a major company is going to lay it on the line for a kid that ain’t nobody know? Collectives, you could be Tom, Dick, Harry and Larry and you just put a bag together, boosters or whatever, whoever does it, and try to solicit these kids to come to your university. Who is that helping?

“I want the kid to get compensated, I want him to be straight, by all means. But you’ve got to balance the fine line. Is he still going to want it like that when you’ve just given him that and he didn’t have to earn it? I wish it was kind of a way to measure your ability and what you bring to the table before, and I have no problem whatsoever.”

Sanders added that too many college players are being advised by people that do not have their best interests at heart.

“These kids have agents, man. These kids got not only agents, they’ve got their homies who’s representing them, who’s just trying to use them and playing them,” Sanders said. “They don’t go to the school that they should go to. They don’t even ask questions about the defense or the offense or the scheme or the personnel or how you’re going to use me. What am I gonna get? Out. That’s what you get. Out. That’s your prerogative, your first thing? I don’t want you. I want you to chase that NFL bag. That’s what’s going to sustain you. This may maintain you for whatever.”

Collectives have been met with plenty of criticism from those within the sport, including another prominent ex-coach. Sanders’ complaint is a bit different, however, as he wants players to be compensated based on their ability. Some would argue that is a violation of the rules as well.

Sanders has been criticized for his roster-building techniques, and not everyone may be a fan of them. However, there is a pretty good argument that his assessment of all this is probably the most realistic and one that resonates with the athletes he’s actually coaching.